Asahi Market open for business

Money and Business

OXNARD, Calif.

The historic Asahi Market is open during the stay at home order.

The market was once owned by the family of late Oxnard Mayor, and California Assembly member Noa Takasugi..

The store in downtown Oxnard was kept open by a handshake with a friend during World War II when the Takasugi family was sent to an internment camp.

The current owner is keeping it open by practicing social distancing.

The door is blocked by a shopping cart, and only a couple of shoppers are allowed in at a time.

The store closes a bit earlier than usual.

It closed at 3:30 p.m. on Friday.