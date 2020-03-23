Virus news delivered right to Carpinteria doors

Money and Business

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - Carpinteria residents have had information about the coronavirus impacts coming right to their doors. This edition of the The Coastal View News was hand delivered to each address for the first time in 25 years.

Normally it is on racks around town.

Because of the hyper-local vital virus information the staff rallied to make sure home delivery could take place.

The paper is packed with details about the Covid-19 impacts on schools, city government, shopping, and overall conditions around town.

For some readers it is their only source of community news.

The paper is supported by ads and also community donations in a page called "The Honor Roll."