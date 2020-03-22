Remodel finished just in time for Santa Barbara Fish Market

Money and Business

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Fish Market on the harbor front could not have finished its remodeling project at a better time. The demand for fresh fish and healthy foods during this time of crisis is very high.

You can seen that with the foot traffic at the still-opened Santa Barbara Farmers' Markets.

In front of the fish market this weekend, owner Brian Colgate said he was able to open Friday. He was greeted by many loyal customers, happy to be back and trying to keep their space.

It's not a big spot, but the new look created more room.

"We are happy to have customers come down, get their healthy fish and do something with seafood at home while they are staying in and being safe," said Colgate.

He says the fishermen are bringing their catch in regularly.

The store is adjusting its outreach, and will deliver an order, or drive up if someone doesn't want to get out of a car.

Inside, "we opened the shop up significantly. There is a lot more space for customers. It is a more beautiful environment to be shopping in." They also have a live tank now. "We also got some local spot prawns in," he said.

As for deals of the day, Colgate says the spot prawns are popular along with "local halibut, beautiful fresh salmon, swordfish , we have a good selection."

He says as always he wants the customers "to stay healthy and happy."

Saturday his team of workers had a streaming flow of customers looking over the selection, talking about the product and making plans for fresh fish at home for their next meal.