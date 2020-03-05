Coronavirus is affecting the tourism industry in Solvang

Money and Business

SOLVANG, Calif. - Small central coast businesses, and especially hotels, are starting to feel the effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

Some hotels said they are seeing a drop in guest numbers.

"The last few years, the China market has really been growing in this area and it's mostly midweek business," said Barry Prescott, general manager at The Landsby hotel. "We've lost probably 15 to 25 rooms every single night midweek."

Prescott said that even though they've lost some national business because of the outbreak, they've actually picked up more business from local groups who don't want to travel far.

Emily Terfehr and Tony Oberstar are LA residents, visiting Solvang.

"We had flights to London and Ireland and we're kind of scared with the outbreak of the virus," said Oberstar. "So we decided to keep it local and we came up here to do some wine tasting."

The pair decided to drive up from LA.

The International Air Transport Association said airlines are also seeing the squeeze. Slowing sales could cost the airline industry as much as $113 billion.

California is in a state of emergency over the coronavirus and many businesses are already taking precautions to keep their employees safe.

Hotels in the area, including The Landsby, said they are taking extra precautions.

They said they have encouraged employees to stay home if they feel any sign of sickness.

As far as cleaning the rooms, Prescott they've always kept cleanliness top of mind.

However, the prices of cleaning products have shot up, particularly for gloves and hand sanitizer. Online prices are especially high.

Prescott said they will continue to listen to any recommendations regarding public health.