Skip to Content
Housing

New Transitional Home Opens in Santa Barbara for Young Adults Facing Homelessness

PATRICIA MARTELLOTTI I KEYT
By
New
Published 11:32 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - A new transitional home in Santa Barbara is set to open its doors, offering young adults experiencing homelessness a place to rebuild and gain independence.

The Mission House will welcome eight residents between the ages of 18 and 21.

Residents can stay for up to eighteen months while receiving support for education, employment, and everyday life skills.

The program is designed to give young adults stability while they plan for the future, with guidance on finding work, continuing school, and learning essential life skills.

Leaders hope the structured support can help residents take the next step toward self-sufficiency.

For those moving in, this home could be a turning point toward a brighter future.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.

Article Topic Follows: Housing

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.