Santa Barbara Polo Residences host open house during polo match

CARPINTERIA, Calif.-The Santa Barbara Polo Residences held an open house on Saturday in Carpinteria.

Some of homes have porches and balconies overlooking the Santa Barbara Polo and Racquet Club.

The project includes a mix of 25 single family homes, 15 market rate townhomes, and six workforce housing units.

The Chadmar Group President Chuck Lande calls it a good fit for the area.

"The most important thing when you do a development is that it fits into the atmosphere, the community, it fits into the site and you want it to feel like it has been here forever," said Lande.

The 11 acre location used to be a farm.

"It was a small farm, Glen Holden owned it for about 50 years, he was a longtime polo player," said Lande, "I played for 37-38 years, great great sport and i'm still very actively involved in the club."

The Chadmar Group's open house included live music and food and drinks at one of the models with the main floor and balcony polo field view.

The Santa Barbara Polo Residences off Via Real and Polo Drive are open the drive through.

For more information visit https://sbpoloresidences.com

