Solvang’s Copenhagen Countdown Rings In 2026 On Denmark Time

SOLVANG, Calif. (KEYT) - The year’s already new in the state of Denmark, so with its rich Danish heritage as part of Julefest, the city of Solvang rings in the New Year on their time – 3:00pm here in California.

Locals say the days of Christmas Eve and Christmas are usually a little thin but that visitor traffic this year was still surprisingly high despite the unusual weather patterns.

Business owners say what the storms really did was shift all the visitor traffic to an overwhelming December 27th, the Saturday when the sun returned after all the rain.

Organizers say the second annual Copenhagen Countdown has had a ‘show-must-go-on’ approach, whether it’s raining or not, complete with a live performance from local band sensation, the Molly Ringwald Project.

The traditional closure of Julefest, the annual Christmas Tree Burn, is tentatively scheduled for the evening of January 9th, weather permitting.

Visitors say Solvang’s reputation as one of the best holiday towns speaks for itself when you visit during the holidays, rain or shine.

