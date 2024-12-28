Hanukkah celebrates light and love in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Light and Love was the theme of a Hanukkah celebration in Santa Barbara on Saturday night.

Hosts Rick Oshay and Teresa Kuskey helped light the Menorah.

Instead of making a donation Oshay said they decided to host the dinner for friends at the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara.

That way they could invited people of all faiths to take part and learn about Hanukkah traditions, music and dance.

The new Etty's Jewish Deli and Bakery made the meal that included latkes and deserts.

This year the first day of Hanukkah began on Christmas Day and will conclude on Jan. 2.

For more information about the Jewish Federation and Etty's visit https://www.jewsishsantabarbara.org