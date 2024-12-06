Busy crowds gather for SLO Christmas parade.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - If you enjoy the holiday spirit, you'll feel like a kid in a candy store in San Luis Obispo.

The decorations have blossomed, the work week is coming to an end, and the weather is perfect.

The city's annual parade starts at 7pm, free parking begins at 6pm, and the road closures go into effect at 4pm.

City officials and earlybirds already packing the sidewalks agree, you'll get the most out of the parade if you plan ahead, arrive early, and just enjoy yourself.

There are a myriad of activities to keep you busy until the marching bands and floats begin.