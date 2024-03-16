County Ventura’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade draws a crowd

VENTURA, Calif.-St. Patrick's Day celebrations kicked off with the 2024 County Ventura's St. Patrick's Day Parade.

The Elks Lodge #1430 hosted the parade that traveled down Main St. from Lincoln to Fir in Ventura due to the continued closure of downtown for dining outdoors.

Many people, including former Oxnard Mayor Tim Flynn, dressed in green for the occasion.

"Well this parade is celebration I believe, not only of St. Patrick, who brought Christianity to to Ireland, but it is a celebration locally in Ventura County where everybody today is Irish, they feel Irish," said Flynn, " I happen to be Irish, right, but I think everyone feels Irish today."

Judges gave out plenty of awards.

Dancers from the Clauddagh School of Irish Dance won the Most Irish parade award.

Band awards went to Oxnard High School Marching Band and Cabrillo Middle School Jazz Band.

Weather-wise the parade had the luck of the Irish.