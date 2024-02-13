Drive-thru Ash Wednesday to be hosted by Holy Cross Church in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-A local Catholic Church is taking Ash Wednesday to the streets.

For the second year in a row Holy Cross Church of Cliff Dr. in Santa Barbara is hosting a drive-thru Ash Wednesday ceremony.

Holy Cross already has a drive through style entrance.

Rev. Egren Gomez will distribute ashes to people in their cars from 3-4 p.m.

Fr. Gomez feels Ash Wednesday is special this year since it falls on Valentine's Day.

"The idea here is we want to make sure that everyone receives God's Valentines and we are going to offer ashes as a symbol, we are going to mark you with a cross, the symbol says you belong to me and I love you and this will be your way of proclaiming that good news to folks out there," said Fr. Gomez, " It is a 21st century way of doing it, so, we are driving through."

People are also welcome to go inside that church that is known for its stained glass windows of the California missions.

You don't have to be Catholic to get some drive-thru ashes.

"Jesus was out in the streets looking for the ordinary man, the ordinary woman, and Ash Wednesday beings the 40 days of lent which are the holiest time of the year. They are a preparation for us to get to know deeper sense of god , a deeper sense of ourselves and to get closer to the community as well."

Everyone is welcome.

"You just drive through we will offer you ashes, a nice little gift and of course kids are welcome."

Fr. Gomez said he wants people to know they belong.

After the drive-thru Ash Wednesday from 3-4 p.m. there will be a bilingual mass at 6 p.m.

For more information visit https://www.holycrosssantabarbara.org