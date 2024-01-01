New Year’s resolutions set the tone for 2024

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -When it comes to New Year's resolutions some people are quick to come up with them, while others give it a little more thought.

In recent years, saving money, tending to mental health, and self improvement have been popular resolutions.

We asked people walking along State Street in Santa Barbara to share their resolutions on New Year's Day.

"Be a better person and to maybe make more money and to live a little better," said Gerardo Alsonso.

Shahriyar Mammadov said taking time away from technology to enjoy the day, the month and the year.

April Di Franco said, "My new years resolution is to get back into shape, start going to the gym and positive affirmations and positive talk, and kind of like, helping that radiate to other people," said April Di Franco.

"Be healthy, I want to be here a lot of year for my kids and my grandkids," said Alma Di Franco.

Since so many people talked about health and self-improvement we asked a motivational Ted-talker and Bond Fitness co-owner for her thoughts about resolutions made this year.

"My biggest suggestion with resolution especially with fitness and nutrition, lets talk about more, instead of less, so when we want to get in shape a lot of times people think I have to deprive myself or restrict myself but what if the conversation was what can we get more of."

Schatzle ,who took part in the Santa Barbara Polar Dip one New Year's Day with her kids, posted about the word More on her social media.

"Instead of I cant eat this, how can I get more fruits and vegetable, how can I get more water, how can I get more movement with other people in a way that makes me feel good. I like to think of this as a life style changer and not an all-or-nothing, just another quick resolution, " said Schatzle, "So I like to tell people it is about more consistency and less all-or -nothing more fun more connection that is what this year is all about. "

When asked for her resolution,too.

Schatzle said, "My resolution is more of what makes me feel good in 2024."

Her business partner Stephen Stowe has a resolution that is easy to keep.

Stowe said his resolution is not to make resolutions this year.

