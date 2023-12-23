Old Mission Santa Barbara hosts Living Nativity

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Some people hired a trolley to visit the living nativity at the Old Mission Santa Barbara.

They noticed baby Jesus wasn't placed in the scene, just yet.

But on both sides of the nativity they saw animals, including mules and ponies enjoying fresh hay.

The sign posted out front reads; "Bethlehem two thousand years ago an angel brought tidings of great joy to the human family. On this day Christ was born; Greccio Italy 1224 Saint Frances celebrates Christmas with a living nativity, renewing and popularizing the Christmas créche tradition. From Bethlehem to Greccio to Santa Barbara the message is the same. The sacredness of a mother Mary, the dignity of a worker, Joseph; the beauty of a child, the infant Christ. God come to us in humility."

Visitors are welcome to enjoy the scene throughout the holiday.