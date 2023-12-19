Nativity collection on display at Brander Museum of Folk Art

SANTA YNEZ, Calif.-The world's largest collection of Mexican and South American folk nativity scenes are on display in Santa Ynez.

The show entitled "Nacimientos" is located at the Brander Museum of Folk Art.

The museum and its collection are owned by wine pioneer Fred Brander, who was born in Argentina.

According to the museum's website it is where art and wine converge.

Brander said he has enjoyed collecting nativities for about 15 years.

"Folk art to me it just speaks of the culture of Mexico, it is far more affordable," said Brander, "It is so much of an adventure to go out there and find it and talk to the artisans and it is just a lovely connection with the Mexican culture."

The smallest nativity on display is carved out of a walnut, another is made out of a pill box.

They are made out of all kinds of materials including clay, corn-husks, black coral, pewter and fiber.

Each one has a story to tell.

Brander said he plans to host an open house to allow more people to enjoy the nativities in mid-January.

The museum is on the same property as the vineyard off N. Refugio Rd. in Santa Ynez.

Art and wine lovers can find more information at https://bmofa.org and https://brander.com