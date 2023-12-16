Skip to Content
Giant "Thomas Christmas Wreath" tradition continues

Giant Thomas Christmas Weath tradition marks 65th year
December 16, 2023
RENO, Nevada-Nothing could stop a family from keeping its giant wreath tradition alive in 2023.

Despite undergoing chemotherapy Mark J. Thomas and his family completed making their 65th annual "Thomas Christmas Wreath."

It is 8 feet in diameter and took about 5 hours to create and install in front of their Reno home.

This year a longtime neighbor, they had never met, used it for the back drop for her Christmas card with grandsons and sent it along with a thank you note and a chocolate bar.

Thomas said his dad always says "Go big."

They make giant snowmen when there is enough snow, too.

His father just turned 94.

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12.

