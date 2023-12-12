Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe celebrated at namesake church

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe is being celebrated by Catholics and especially those with relatives in Mexico.

The church here on Nopal in Santa Barbara's Eastside is named after Our lady of Guadalupe.

On this day church members observe the appearance of the Virgin Mary hundreds of years ago,

To Catholics this is the day in 1531 that she appeared to Juan Diego who was an indigenous Mexican farmer.

Ever since Dec. 12 had been a holy day of prayer, processions, songs, and dances.

Many worshipers consider Mary is the mother of Mexico who makes people feel safe.

Her message is about love and compassion and protection for all mankind.

Your News Channel will have more on the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe celebrations tonight on the news.