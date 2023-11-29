La Arcada Plaza Christmas Walk celebrates 28th year

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The 28th annual La Arcada Plaza Christmas Walk helped people get into the holiday spirit.

People enjoyed local musicians, free popcorn and snow flurries made of soapsuds.

Families with young children lined up around the block for a chance to take pictures with Santa.

The shopping area on the corner of State Street and Figueroa in Santa Barbara decked its walkways with holiday lights.

Karen Downs of Santa Barbara said she considers the walk a holiday tradition.

Her daughter Islah said she loved all the music.

Children had a place indoors to write letters to Santa.

Many of the shops stayed open late for the boost in business.

The free event is La Arcada Plaza's gift to the community.