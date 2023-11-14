Poinsettia sales help student athletes and musicians

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Students are selling poinsettias to their parents, relatives, friends and neighbors and community members.

It's all part of annual holiday fundraising efforts by sports teams, bands and student groups at local schools including San Luis Obispo High School, San Marcos High School, Carpinteria High School and Rio Mesa High School.

Gallup & Stribling owner Alex Van Wingerden said they even help Carpinteria High students grow their own poinsettias.

Teacher Emily Garcia manages the Poinsettia Project for the schools Agriculture Program and Future Farmers of America (FFA)

San Marcos High School Baseball Coach Wesley-Ghan-Gibson said they have been selling them for years.

They get their poinsettias from Seaview Nursery.

The head coach said they raised $3,000 from sales just last year when they made it to the Division 3 CIF championship.

This year they hope to use the money raised to improve their program and travel to another championship.

Junior Varsity player Levi Monson said he didn't really pay attention to a poinsettia tree growing in his backyard until his mother pointed it out and he started selling them to benefit his team.

They are using social media to spread the world about the sales.

Rio Mesa High Studens Tatyana Ramirez said people can refer to their Instagram RMHS Band Pageantry Booster.

Most of the orders must be made this week and then customers can picks them up at the schools on designated days.

There are all kinds of colors and sizes, but red are the most popular.

Gallup & Stribling that is known for its orchids is growing 130,000 poinsettia plants this year.

Once you pick them up Van Wingerden said you don't have to do much.

"As long as you water them once a week they can be in the sun intense environment. It doesn't have to be in direct light whatever works best just put your finger in the soil make sure it is not overly dry."

When the holiday season is over customers can plant if they want to see them keep growing.

Although they are known for Christmas floral displays they are considered small trees and shrubs that got their name from the first United States minister to Mexico Joel Roberts Poinsett.

SMHS Royals BaseballBaseball Facebook page has a link to their Poinsettia Fundraiser order form with items ranging from $12-20.

Your News Channel will have more on poinsettia sales that benefit students tonight on the news.