Free events offer more Halloween options in Isla Vista

ISLA VISTA, Calif. – Gone are the days when Halloween parties, dating back to the 1960s, were infamous in Isla Vista.

The last big one in 2013, two decades ago, attracted an estimated 40,000 people and led to a large number of arrests.

Back then, thousands of people from out-of-town would join students walking up and down Isla Vista streets in costumes.

Noise and parking ordinances were part of an effort to keep it local and quiet.

Low cost concerts for only UCSB Gauchos featured famous artists, including Snoop Dogg at the Thunderdome. It gave students a good alternative to walking the streets like ghosts and goblins.

Now, there are all kinds of free things to do, which have been added thanks to the IV Recreation & Parks District and the Isla Vista Community Services District known as IVCSD.

After dark on the eve of Halloween, and Halloween night, people are invited to enjoy a Haunted Pumpkin Patch, a costume contest and a silent disco in Anisq'Oyo Park off Embarcadero Del Mar.

The effort to make IV safe followed a number of local tragedies that took place during the school year.

The most recent tragedy was a fatal cliff fall from deck at an apartment party near Walter Capps Park.

Bathrooms are now in the area to prevent men from falling while relieving themselves.

Organizers hope their efforts will make this Halloween safe and fun rather than frightening.

There are also family events at St. George Youth Center.

Posters around the community include a QR code with a link to information.

For more information visit https://www.islavistacds.ca.gov or https://www.ivparks.org.

Your News Channel will have more on Halloween celebrations in Isla Vista tonight on the news.