Trips to Discover names Solvang one of the nation’s best small towns for Christmas

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Trips to Discover named Solvang in its recently published list of the 21 best small towns to visit for Christmas in the United States.

The website, which provides trip planning suggestions and resources, wrote the following about Solvang:

A Denmark-like destination, Solvang is a Danish village nestled in California. You’ll find unique celebrations in this small town, with around 150 boutiques decked out in traditional Christmas decor selling all kinds of Danish goods such as clogs, high-quality toys and porcelain and lace. After you’ve spent a few hours shopping for gifts, attend the annual Julefest celebrations. Everyone in the family can get into the holiday spirit with its parade of dancers, vintage car displays and horse-drawn carriages. Don’t miss the live nativity pageant that brings to life the Christmas story.

