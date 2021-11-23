Farmers’ markets see a boost in business before Thanksgiving

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-State Street is busier than usual during Santa Barbara Certified Farmers' Markets on Tuesdays, but the Tuesday before Thanksgiving drew an even larger crowd.

Growers called it one of the busiest days of the year.

In addition to regular customers, they sold their goods to tourists, and restaurants, too.

Some shoppers filled their baskets with items for vegetarian Thanksgiving feasts.

Siobhan McCarthy stocked up on fresh vegetables.

"I definitely feel that it is super busy, at least from what I have seen. Cooking a vegetarian Thanksgiving is kind of difficult and so we have gotten an immense amount of Brussel sprouts and potatoes so hopefully it will feed everybody."

Her mother Christina McCarthy said, " I'm thankful for these potatoes that are super ripe and awesome and good "

Randee Disraeli and her daughter Sara are also cooking vegetarian Thanksgiving meals.

They got almost everything they needed at the market.

Juana Mendoza of Mendoza Farm in Lompoc said purple cauliflower are bestsellers.

Sun exposure brings the color out.

Eric Boyd and Martin Irabien from Westland Orchids in Carpinteria expected to sell out of their arrangements.

They had only two left an hour before closing time.

Nearby they pointed out Rodney H. Chow, 92. He set up a table to display his autobiography. The apple grower named it "American as Apple Pie."

He said it's an uplifting reminder we are all part of a family known as Americans and he is thankful for that.

