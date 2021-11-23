Boys & Girls Club serve up Thanksgiving meals to go

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara gave out Thanksgiving meals to go on Tuesday.

About 75 families signed up for the meal kits.

They come with all the ingredients that just need to be heated.

The club usually has an in-person Thanksgiving feast, but organizers decided this was the safest way to go during the pandemic.

Montecito Bank & Trust sponsored the meals.

Bank president George Leis donned an apron decorated with turkeys made out of little hand prints.

Leis helped kids hand out the meals from a table set up outside the club.