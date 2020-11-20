Nipomo christmas tree farm opens with new safety measures in place

Holidays

NIPOMO, Calif. -- Holloway's Christmas Trees is now open for the holiday season with several new safety measures in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The longtime Nipomo business has operated for 58 years and is the largest choose and cut christmas tree farm in California.

Like nearly every other operation, the farm has had to adapt this year to a rapidly changing business landscape.

In order to comply with safety restrictions, and ensure the health and safety of its customers and employees, Holloway's has implemented a slew of COVID-related precautions.

According to the farm's website, the following measures are now in place:

Masks are required in the sales area where it is difficult to maintain 6’ social distancing. We will have masks available if you don’t have one.

All benches, tables, chairs, hand rails, and other touch points will be sanitized on a regular basis throughout the day.

Shields will be installed at the cashiers’ booths for the protection of both our employees and customers.

Hand sanitizer dispensers will be available and located at several convenient locations on the farm.

Trees are naturally “socially distanced” so masks will not be mandatory while you’re out in the fields as long as you are able to socially distance yourself from other customers/families.

The fire pits will be adapted for family groups and will have a five minute limit.

All employees will be screened daily prior to reporting for work. They will also be required to wear masks at all times when assisting customers.

In addition, Holloway's is now offering curbside pickup for customers that wish to purchase a tree without having to walk onto the grounds.

Customers can call the farm and specify what size and style a tree they would like and a manager will select one based on availability.

Payment will be required at the time of the purchase on the phone and the customer will then be able to pick up the order soon after without contact.

Holloway's Christmas Trees is open daily, noon to 8 p.m. on weekdays, and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends.

The farm will be closed on Thanksgiving and remain open each day through Christmas Eve.