SBCC Concert Band honors Veterans with “America, the Beautiful” virtual performance

Holidays

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The pandemic hasn't kept Santa Barbara City College from performing, however they are performing virtually to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

In honor of Veterans Day the SBCC Concert Band created a multi-track video of "America, the Beautiful" by Samuel A. Ward and arranged by Carmen Dragon.

The video was edited by band member Richard E. Gonzales, Jr. in time for the holiday.

"This has been a very trying time for music ensembles around the world, and we are really happy at Santa Barbara City College to have found ways to keep our ensembles playing together," SBCC music professor and band director Eric Heidner said. "This particular one just in time for Veterans Day of 'America the Beautiful' is extra special to us."

Heidner invited people to hear more including "In Flanders Fields." The piece was written to commemorate WWI veterans who lost their lives.

"If you'd like to see more of our videos including our symphony orchestra, concert band, concert choir, chamber music ensembles and jazz bands head on over to Facebook under SBCC Music Department."

Heidner said the SB Trombone Society "Slideways" quartet will be playing on Veterans Day for a Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Day fundraiser.

Links to performances can be found on the SBCC Music Department Facebook page.

Watch the performance here: