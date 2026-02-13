Fans Fawn over Film Festival Fave: Michael B. Jordan is “Outstanding”

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—Fans went crazy once they caught a glimpse of Michael B. Jordan.

It was a sold out tribute with roughly 2,000 people in attendance inside the Arlington Theater.

Exposure Magazine Editor-in-Chief Goldyn P. Smith said she traveled from Qatar for the chance to interview Michael B. Jordan.

“I’m happy to be here. I’m jet lagged. but for Michael B. Jordan… Sinners… Ryan Coogler I’ll do anything,” said Goldyn P. Smith

We even stumbled upon a Michael B. Jordan fan club with members who flew out from all over including New Jersey, Michigan, and Virginia.

From “Black Panther” and “Creed” to “Sinners” Michael B. Jordan has proven his versatility as an outstanding performer.

Fans like Buffie Beasley says she loves Jordan’s dedication to his craft.



In “Sinners” he plays a set of twins, for which he’s nominated for an Oscar.

“What I love is the way they went back to take us back to our culture to what it was like back in the 30s. and how the people loved and came together to make the best with what they have,” said Veronica Williams from the Michael B. Jordan Fan Club.



He had no teaching. He was self taught. To do this from 12 years old that’s a long time in the industry to just be amazing. We’re so proud of him and congratulations on this award,” said Michael B. Jordan Fan Keneisha Dixon.



We surprised the Michael B. Jordan fan club by revealing that the film fest had reserved priority seating for them.

They also got to get up close and personal with Michael B. Jordan who gave several fans a warm embrace.



“Sinners” has made Oscars history with a record breaking 16 nominations.

