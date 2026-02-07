Ethan Hawke Talks Sequels and Dream Roles at Santa Barbara International Film Festival

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.— Ethan Hawke is in Santa Barbara, and it’s not his first rodeo.

“When I was doing my first movie, “The Explorers” I came up to Santa Barbara. Was the first time I've ever been here. And I saw, ‘The Breakfast Club.’ I remember the roof of my head came off. I loved it, so I'm happy to be back.” said Ethan Hawke, who received the American Riviera Award Friday for his significant long term contribution to American cinema.

At 55 years old, Hawke has quite the career to look back on.

He’s played the 90s heart throb, a reporter covering a murder trial, the villain, the hero, the tortured poet, and historical figures.



Most recently, his portrayal of songwriter Lorenz Hart in “Blue Moon” has earned him his first “Best Actor” Oscar nomination.



Hawke has starred in several renowned film franchises, so News Channel Reporter Mina Wahab asked him what movie he’d love to do a sequel for.

“What's funny is in general, I don't even like sequels because I like to do something new all the time. But if I had to do a sequel to something it would be for “The Lowdown,” which I’m gonna do next.

But Hawke has barely scratched the surface. There’s so much more he wants to do.

“I’d love to do a crazy, bald faced comedy in my life. I wanted to like Shakespeare's ’The Tempest’, I wanna do a new play. I want to do another movie with Richard Linklater. There's so many young people I’d love to work with. That’s the great thing about cinema. It's huge, expansive, and global,” said Hawke.

Hawke has a total of 5 Oscar nominations— 2 for ‘Best Supporting Actor’ in “Boyhood” and “Training Day,” 2 for ‘Best Adapted Screenplay’ in “Before Midnight” and “Before Sunset, and his very first ‘Best Actor’ nomination for “Blue Moon.”



We’ll just have to wait and see if he’ll be walking away with the coveted Oscar in a few weeks.