Actress Jane Fonda Joins Fight Against Fossil Fuels in New Documentary

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – In a new documentary debuting at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, actress and activist Jane Fonda travels throughout the country, seeing the effects fossil fuel companies are having on a variety of people and businesses.

Gaslit exposes the pollution and detrimental health issues fossil fuels are causing in people and the environment. Chemicals such as ammonia, hydrogen, and methane are pumped into the atmosphere every day from these power plants, shortening the life expectancy by 15 to 20 years, according to a documentary subject.

Fonda made an appearance at the Film Festival on February 5th following U.S. premiere of the documentary film.

The film will feature true stories of shrimpers, cattle ranchers, former oil workers, families, faith leaders, and organizers who are standing up against fossil fuels.

"You know, it's like one fight. And the thing of it is, there are so many fights out there, and we need to get them together and make a fist," says documentary subject, Diane Wilson.

You can catch a screening of Gaslit during the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on February 8th and 10th.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.