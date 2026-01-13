Actress Kate Hudson is SBIFF’s Arlington Artist of the Year

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – Actress Kate Hudson has been added to the 41st Santa Barbara International Film Festival lineup to receive the 2026 Arlington Artist of the Year Award.

On Friday, February 13th, a special in-person tribute will be held to honor Hudson with the award, to highlight both her impressive career and her performance in her latest film, Song Sung Blue.

Starring alongside Hugh Jackman, Hudson has received nominations for a Golden Globe Award and a SAG Actor Award for her role.

“We fell in love with her in Almost Famous more than 25 years ago and have loved her ever since. We were ecstatic to see Ms. Hudson in a role worthy of her talents in SONG SUNG BLUE. It’s a career redefining performance, and she knocks it out of the park!” said SBIFF’s Executive Director Roger Durling.

The Arlington Artist of the Year Award is named after one of the most historic and iconic buildings in Santa Barbara. Kate Hudson will receive her award at 8:00pm on Friday, February 13th.

