Actress Cynthia Erivo to Receive SBIFF’s Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Tony, GRAMMY, and Emmy Award-winning actress Cynthia Erivo will be receiving some local recognization from the Santa Barbara International Film Festival later this year.

The Wicked star will be honored with the Kirk Douglass Award For Excellence in Film during a formal black-tie event taking place on December 4th, 2025. The formal event acts as both an award tribute ceremony and a fundraiser for SBIFF's educational programs.

Named after the American actor and filmmaker, the Kirk Douglass Award For Excellence in Film recognizes longtime cinema contributors – now entering its 18th year. The award praises actors who have had a major impact in the world of film, in front of the camera, behind, or both.

Erivo has protrayed numerous notable characters during her career. She received a nomination for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her portrayal of American singer Aretha Franklin, a nomination for an Academy Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for her role as Harriet Tubman, along with multiple nominations for her most recent role of Elphaba in Wicked.

“Cynthia Erivo is a singular talent whose depth, range, and fearless commitment to her craft embody the spirit of excellence my father championed throughout his life. It’s entirely fitting that she receives the Kirk Douglas Award, which celebrates bold artistry and enduring impact in film,” states Michael Douglas.

Erivo's Wicked co-star Ariana Grande was honored with a Virtuosos Award during the 2025 Santa Barbara International Film Festival earlier this year.

Past honorees of the Kirk Douglass Award are Will Ferrell, Ryan Gosling, Michelle Yeoh, Martin Scorsese, Hugh Jackman, Dame Judi Dench, Warren Beatty, Jane Fonda, Jessica Lange, Forest Whitaker, Robert De Niro, Michael Douglas, Harrison Ford, Quentin Tarantino, Ed Harris, and John Travolta.

