Meet the finalists: Spirit and Junior Spirit auditions begin for 100th Fiesta

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – For the 100th year, Old Spanish Days is getting ready to kick off its Spirit and Junior Spirit auditions starting in early April, with 25 finalists competing for the honor.

Over the next week, Your News Channel will be giving these finalists the spotlight they deserve. This web article will be updated each day with a new video and descriptive caption highlighting every finalist in the slideshow above.

Tickets for auditions at the Lobero Theater on April 6 are sold out, but News Channel 3-12 will have a live stream at keyt.com/livestream, and, in the coming weeks, we'll have a two-hour special on this launch of Fiesta's 100th year.