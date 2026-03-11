Skip to Content
Santa Barbara Auto Night returns on Tuesdays

Contributed by SB Auto Night
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) Santa Barbara Auto Night is back.

On Tuesday nights, people are invited to bring out their best rides, builds, classics, motorcycles and more.

The drivers park and chill in the Chase Palm Park lot from 6p.m. until dark.

Santa Barbara Auto Night organizers use drones to take video of all kinds of cars and motorcycles on display.

If you missed the free auto night this week they hope to fill the lot again on March 17, 24 and 31.

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

