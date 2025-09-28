Santa Barbara Surf Film Festival rides wave of success

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) The Santa Barbara Surf Film Festival celebrated its 5th event.

The two-day festival took place at the Lobero Theatre.

Surfers and surfing film fans came out.

The festival celebrated Santa Barbara's surfing history.

It is home to legendary surfers and surf board shapers.

Surf icon Shawn Tomsin took part.

Festival organizers are stoked by its success.

"We are so happy with the festival this year there were so many smiling faces and we had a lot of surf fans a lot of surf icons it was just wonderful," said producer Mary Crybriwsky.

Lobero usher Al Sauma said his son surfs in Hawaii.

He recommends people attend the festival next year if they missed it this year.

"I think people should come next year because it is full of joy that is the number one thing people take away from here a joyful experience so for that reason along they should come," said Sauma.

Festival partners including the nonprofit Heal the Ocean and businesses such as Islands Fine Burgers and Drinks set up information booth out front.

For more information visit https://santabarbarafilmfestival.com