Classic yachts welcome to compete in McNish Classic

OXNARD, Calif.-Wooden sailboats are welcome to race in the McNish Classic.

The 48th McNish classic takes place on Saturday, July 26.

Classic yachts from up and down the coast many enter.

The Pacific Corinthian Yacht Club hosts the 17 mile race off the Channel Islands Harbor.

It is named after Dick McNish who's son will be sailing the Cheerio II.

That's the name of the classic yacht once owned by actor Errol Flynn.

Winners win their weight in champagne.

PCYC offering free docking at no charge for entrants.

Skippers meet at 9 a.m. and the race begins before noon.

For information visit https://www.pcyc.org or email racecom@pcyc.org or call (805)985-PCYC (7292)