Seaside Tattoo Show makes its mark in Ventura

Seaside Tattoo Show returns to Ventura County Fairgrounds
June 7, 2025 11:56 pm
VENTURA, Calif.-The Seaside Tattoo Show is making its mark.

The show returned to the Ventura County Fairgrounds for three days, but this year it is taking place in another building.

Artists from all are over the world, including Korea, are taking appointments.

They include the featured artist from Nebraska who made this year's show poster.

"What inspired it, I would say the area, we are right by the ocean water, so I just kind of encapsulated all that in the ship and the waves," said J Barnett.

One of his friends and customers come from Alta Dena to get another tattoo on her arm.

"It hurts at first and then it kind of wears off a little bit and you can relax," said Jill Becker.

Local artist Horacio Martinez is working on a painting on the center stage while the tattoo artists work.

The Seaside Tattoo Show continues on Sunday from 11 to 7 at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

For more information visit https://seasidetattooshow.com

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

