Santa Maria Elks set to announce 'huge addition' for upcoming rodeo

Santa Maria Elks Rodeo
Published 10:47 am

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Maria Elks Recreation, which operates the annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and Parade, is set to major announcement Friday morning that will reveal a new addition for this year's event.

In a release, Elks Recreation media director Johnna McGuire said a "HUGE addition" will be announced at the 11 a.m. press conference.

No further details were given.

News Channel 3-12 will be at the press conference and provide more information later on.

The 82nd Annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and Parade will be held May 29th - June 1st, 2025.

Dave Alley

Dave Alley is a reporter and anchor at News Channel 3-12.

