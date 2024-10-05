B-29 Doc flies into Camarillo

CAMARILLO, Calif.-A rare Boeing B-29 Superfortress flew into the Camarillo Airport.

It's called Doc, like one of the seven dwarfs, and it helped the allies win WWII.

The Southern California Wing of the Commemorative Air Force is hosting the crew at the Camarillo Airport until the pilot flies it to another event in Chino on Monday.

Visitors can go inside and some people have already booked flights that will take place on Sunday, soo don't be surprised if it flies above Ventura County.

B-29 Doc is now a nonprofit led by Executive Director Josh Wells.

Wells say the B-29 was found in the California desert and restored to its current luster.

"Doc is one of 1,644 b-29s built in Wichita, Kansas, just under 4,000 built across the U.S. during World War II and there are only 2 still flying, Doc is one of them," said Wells, " and we are out here trying to educate the next generation to inspire the next generation of aviators and engineers and people who want to get into aerospace."

Pilot RT Dickson flies Doc in airshows.

"The B-29 program was the most expensive project or wartime weapons system during World War II and it cost about twice as much as the atomic weapons program," said Dickson, " so it was a huge technological leap forward, but it was very expensive."

The Enola Gay was the B-29 that dropped an atomic bomb in Nagasaki was B-29, but Doc was part of a 9 member radar calibration squadron that also included B-29s named after the Seven Dwarfs, Snow White and the Wicked Witch.

In addition to seeing the B-29 Doc through Sunday, visitors have an opportunity to tour the Commemorative Air Force Museum.

The museum located at 455 Aviation Dr. has all kinds of vintage aircraft and military artifacts on display.

The museum is also hosting an Aviation Career Day for middle and high school students on Friday October 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the CAF hangar.

Sponsors include Ninety-Nines, the California Aeronautical University and CP Aviation.

For more information visit https://vc99s.org