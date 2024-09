VENTURA, Calif.-Artwalk Ventura includes an Avenue Art Stroll and Car Show on the 500 block of N. Ventura Ave.

More than 200 artists are taking part in 48 hours of art, music, film and dance.

There's are also arts and craft areas where children can be creative.

Artwalk Ventura has three dozen locations and continues on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information visit https://www.ArtWalkVentura.org