Santa Barbara Fair & Expo visitors look forward to second weekend

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Fair-goers can hear plenty of happy screams coming from the Santa Barbara Fair & Expo rides.

Many enjoy seeing the rides light up at night.

The fair and expo is far from over.

For the first time ever, it will open for a second long weekend this Friday, Saturday and Sunday; May 3-5.

That's why the Earl Warren Showgrounds chose the theme; Double Thrills, Double Fun.

Some people took home souvenirs, including photos taken with All Alaskan Racing Pigs that perform in the arena.

"My son Julian loves to see the little pig races, he likes to take the pictures with them and after that he likes the funnel cakes,'' said Ceclia Uriarte of Santa Barbara.

They bought a photo they can frame with the pig in pink.

There are all kinds of vendors selling funnel cakes and other fair food.

Parents of young children said they enjoy the children's side of the fairgrounds where there's a petting zoo, pony rides and rides that little kids can go on without having to worry about being a certain height.

Fair-goers said they are likely to come back next weekend since there are plenty of things they still want to do.

There's also live entertainment on outdoor stages and exhibits to see inside.

For more information visit httpsz://earlwarren.com