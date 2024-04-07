“The Works of Christine Brennan” opens at Ojai Art Center

OJAI, Calif.-"The Works of Christine Brennan" show is on display at the Ojai Art Center.

Fans who are drawn to her art call it magical and surreal.

Brennan, who studied at the Rhode Island School of Design, calls Ojai home.

Her website says she prefers not to name her paintings.

She leaves it up to viewers to interpret her work.

Brennan will be on hand for the show's reception this Saturday.

"Come to my reception if you would like," said Brennan, "It is going to be at the Ojai Art Center in Ojai and it is the 13th, on Saturday from 1:00 to 3:00 O'clock'"

It will include music by Francisco De Leon.

In addition to her artwork, jewelry made by Brennan is also on display.

The show is taking place at the Ojai Art Center located at 113 S. Montgomery St.

The gallery is open Tuesdays through Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. until May 1.

The Ojai Art Center turns 85 this year and is in the midst of a a fundraising campaign.

The goal is to raise $85,000 before it's anniversary gala on Nov. 9, 2024.

For more information visit https://oajiartcenter.org and https://christinebrennan.net