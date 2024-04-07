Celebration of the Whales brings ocean lovers together

OXNARD, Calif.-The 25th Celebration of the Whales took place in the Channel Islands Harbor.

Kids had a chance to listen to the sounds whales make outside the Channel Islands Maritime Museum.

They also had a chance to make whale watching hats and boats and they took part in an interactive scavenger hunt.

Information booths invited visitors to learn about Island Packers, boating safety and more.

The Schooner Mystic Whaler was up the coast in Santa Barbara for an open house, but that didn't stop its operations coordinator from sharing information about the tall ship.

"We are proud to be able to go pink ponging from Ventura to Santa Barbara to Oxnard, taking care of all the local youth mainly fourth and fifth graders," said Ian Fitzgerald." and it has just been a pleasure sharing the knowledge of tall ships and living history."

Festival goers also had a chance to shop for ocean inspired gifts at the museum shop.

For more information visit https://info@sailccoa.org and https://channelislandsharbor.org