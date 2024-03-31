Skip to Content
News Channel team recognized at Golden Mike Awards

Anchors and reporters take part in Gold Mike Awards
today at 9:12 pm
Published 9:11 pm

LOS ANGELES, Calif.-A shout out goes out to News Channel 3-12 colleagues who took part and received recognition at The 74th Golden Mike Awards.

Anchors C.J. Ward and Beth Farnsworth served as presenters on video.

John Palminteri presented awards in-person during the ceremony at the Universal Hilton.

A handful of News Channel reporters, anchors and forecasters were nominated.

Several took home awards honoring excellence in broadcast journalism.

And wouldn't you know it, there was weather-related breaking news during the weekend event.

For more information visit https://www.rtnasocal.org

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

