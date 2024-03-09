Orchids After Dark offers a new way to enjoy the Santa Barbara International Orchid Show

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The 76th Santa Barbara International Orchid Show is not longer just a daytime event.

This year the show included Orchids After Dark.

Guests didn't have to be experts to enjoy seeing the award-winning orchids at the Earl Warren Showgrounds.

Orchids After Dark also had a bar and DJ and plenty of things to see and do.

The film Adaptation based on the Orchid Thief book once used the show as a location.

There is still time to enjoy it on Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information visit https://www.sborchidshow.com