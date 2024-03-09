California Strawberry Poster creator hopes to inspire other kids to use technology

OXNARD, Calif.-An 11-year-old artist won the California Strawberry Festival poster contest this year.

Gio Basile's work was unveiled at a luncheon in Oxnard.

His poster shows a strawberry dipped in paint with a splash.

Judges chose his design out of more than 150 entries.

Basile, of Upland, won $2,000 and VIP tickets to the festival in May.

A generative or artificial intelligence aided design helped his idea come to life.

"I took colors from Adobe Lightroom and then I used a control panel to increase saturation and lightness, and things like that, and I also created my artwork in Adobe Firefly and then I used Adobe Lightroom," said Basile, " I am just grateful for the opportunity to do this and I just want to say that I want to inspire young artists to use their technology to explore everything in it."

Many people collect the posters.

They will help promote the 38th California Strawberry Festival on May 18-19 at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

For more information visit https://www.castrawberryfestival.org