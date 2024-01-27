Skip to Content
Local musicians and music industry insiders take part in The NAMM Show 2024

The NAMM Show bring the music industry together
Published 11:24 pm

ANAHEIM, Calif.-Some local musicians including guitar phenomenon Teresa Russell are performing at the National Association of Music Merchants also known as The NAMM Show.

It is going on now in Anaheim with "The Music Begins Here" theme.

Russell performed with sax player Aviva Maloney at the Dakota Sax booth.

People in the Industry are checking out the latest instruments, pro tools and more.

They are also experience the new things that make festivals rock.

Many of the participants will be at Fest Forums in Santa Barbara coming up February 15- 17.

That is where festivals and artists converge.

For more information visit https://www.namm.org and https://www.festforums.com

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

