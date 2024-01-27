Local musicians and music industry insiders take part in The NAMM Show 2024

ANAHEIM, Calif.-Some local musicians including guitar phenomenon Teresa Russell are performing at the National Association of Music Merchants also known as The NAMM Show.

It is going on now in Anaheim with "The Music Begins Here" theme.

Russell performed with sax player Aviva Maloney at the Dakota Sax booth.

People in the Industry are checking out the latest instruments, pro tools and more.

They are also experience the new things that make festivals rock.

Many of the participants will be at Fest Forums in Santa Barbara coming up February 15- 17.

That is where festivals and artists converge.

For more information visit https://www.namm.org and https://www.festforums.com