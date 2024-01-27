Skip to Content
Announcer and KTYD DJ Brad Jay reacts to X Games return to Ventura in June

X Games announcer and KTYD DJ Brad Jay reacts to its upcoming return to Ventura this June
January 27, 2024 10:52 pm
ASPEN, Colorado-The 2024 X Games are returning to Ventura.

The Winter X Games are going on now in Snowmass.

KTYD DJ Brad Jay is doing double duty announcing the games from the slopes in Aspen during the day and doing his show on the radio at night.

Here is what he had to say today.

"I'll be doing the announcing for X Games in Ventura. It is official. X Games are coming back to Ventura in late June, excited about that," said Jay.

This is his nineteenth year announcing.

Jay said now is the time to mark your calendars for the X Games Ventura.

They will take place the final weekend of June from June 28- 30.

Go to https://www.xgames.com to find out where to watch all the action.

Tracy Lehr

