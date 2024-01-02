Solvang Julefest to conclude with Christmas Tree Burn

SOLVANG, Calif.-This time last year heavy rain and saturated trees led to the cancellation of the traditional Solvang Christmas Tree Burn, but this year it is on schedule.

"We are super excited to be back this year because last year it was cancelled it is the 32nrd annual tree burn so this is essentially the closing ceremony for Julefest, " said Solvang Recreation Coordinator Candice Libera.

It will be held in the field by the Old Mission Santa Ynez parking lot.

The free event begins on Friday Jan. 5, at 5 p.m. and runs until 7 p.m.

The burn includes a fire safety demonstration by Santa Barbara County Fire and Boy Scout Troop led retirement of American Flags.

"It is the biggest fire safety demonstration up and down the coast with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department," said Libera.

There will also be food truck dishes and hot chocolate for sale.

Hundreds of tree have already been dropped off.

Some are still green, while others have browned.

People are still welcome to bring their trees to the lot by the mission as long as they are not flocked and all the tinsel and decorations have been removed.

Also organizers want to remind people to take off their Christmas tree stands beforehand.

Recreation Clerk Elisa Monroy said they don't want fake trees either.

Monroy said the burn prevents the real trees from ending up in the landfill.

"I think it is a safety demonstration for all of us and it just shows that we would rather burn it and have it be a safety demonstration from the firemen than having them just go to the landfill and be of no use," said Monroy.

In the past, people have danced to music around the tree bonfire.

Some people think just watching the fire is mesmerizing.

"It is a great community event not just for us as local but for the tourists that come and visit Solvang it is as nice free event that everyone can come visit and do out little bonfire nice and cozy," said Monroy.

She recommends dressing warm even though the bonfire will put off plenty of heat.

It is considered the grand finale of the beloved Julefest.

