Annual book sale draws Planned Parenthood supporters

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The signs promoting the 49th Mary Jane McCord Planned Parenthood book sale at the Earl Warren Exhibit Hall in Santa Barbara don't all say Planned Parenthood.

Most of the book buyers including Chiara Corbo are well aware that the sale benefits Planned Parenthood Health Centers in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties.

"I was 17 when I had an abortion at the Santa Barbara Planned Parenthood, so, I come here in support of that," said Corbo.

Corbo and her friend Dana Lawrence shopped the art section of the sale.

"Coming here and seeing the community feels like a safe space to browse," said Lawrence.

Robert Bernstein checked out an entire table full of sheet music and said he thinks the sale draws like-minded people.

"I don't think people would have expected Roe v. Wade to be overturned, that so much progress has been lost."

Caroline Abate saw the giant book sale sign from the 101 freeway.

When she learned it was a Planned Parenthood event she said she wouldn't be going.

The former Goleta School Board candidate said she is right to life supporter who hopes people think about where their money is going.

"It is very important where consumers choose to spend their money," said Abate, " We are seeing, often times, major retailers promoting very controversial political agendas through the sale of certain merchandise."

She said consumers support the agenda of businesses.

"Politics, it seems like it is everywhere in our society now, you can't even watch a football game without seeing politics or a tennis match or just go shopping in a store for the things you need, so it is not like it used to be," said Abate, " Politics is everywhere and people need to be very careful, think carefully about things and be willing to listen to all perspectives so they understand more about controversial, social, ideologies."

Book sale volunteer Arlene Stepputat said, I'm sure there are people who choose not to come, but of course we don't see them."

She said supporters have donated thousands of books including a rare Gone With The Wind that sold for $500.

Most of the books are just a few dollars.

Everything including CDs, DVD's records, puzzles and games will be half off on the sale's final day on Sunday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

"I think people come because they want to support Planned Parenthood or they love books," said Stepputat, "or because they don't even know it supports Planned Parenthood.

It is named after Mary Jane McCord, a longtime volunteer, who died of cancer.

Her daughter can be seen on a video at the entrance of the sale talking about her mother's legacy.

It is now one of two Planned Parenthood book sales in the country.

Educators and nonprofit representatives with identification can pick up free books during the final two hours of the sale (4-6pm) on Sunday.

For more information visit https://booksale.pppcentealcoast.org