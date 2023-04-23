Phil Lesh & Friends perform on revolving stage at Skull & Roses in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif.-One of the founding members of the Grateful Dead is headlining back-to-back weekend shows at Skull & Roses in Ventura.

Phil Lesh & Friends performed at the Ventura County fairgrounds by the Surfers Point in Ventura.

It's a venue dead fans know well.

The Grateful Dead played the fairgrounds 11 times in the 1980s.

Skull & Roses' success is proof their music has stood the test of time almost three decades since Jerry Garcia's death from a heart attack in 1995 at the age of 53.

Santa Barbara-based No Simple Highway performed, too when a band called Warlocks of Tokyo cancelled.

Keyboard player and singer Chris Ulep said, " How honored our we on the stage."

As rainbow prism filled the sky he said, "Dreams do come true."

The revolving stage is bigger and better than last year year and means the music never stops between bands.

Former Grateful Dead publicist and author Dennis McNally described it as a rocket ship.

The festival also includes and Oasis and Shakedown Street full of Grateful Dead inspired merchanise.

Dead fans from all over the coast and beyond said they were thrilled to get tickets to see all the bands and Lesh.

"Phil is a hero of mine," said Jamie Soja, a photographer from San Luis Obispo.

Some of Jerry Garcia's relatives came out to watch the shows from the side of the stage.

Their friend and photographer Susana Millman, who lost her dad at a young age, recalled Jerry Garcia walking her down the aisle when she married McNally.

"Jerry was kind of an instrumental matchmaker for me and Dennis of course Jerry is just a total hero, " said Susana Millman.

Photos fill her book.

She also made sure her booth paid tribute to Earth Day.

"I think this is a group of people that cares more about the earth and our future as a planet that you might find in a lot of other groups of people, so I thought I would bring in addition selling my book and photos I would make this about something more than myself, " said Millman, " So I had a banner made called "Alive with the Earth", my book is "Alive with the Dead" so for Earth Day I transmuted that to Alive with the Earth."

She shared QR codes from GreenChange.net that helps people take small actions that are easy to do.

The show is also creating new generations of fans with kids 12 and under getting in free.

Jim Tagye carried his young daughter into the festival alongside his wife and called the deal amazing.

"We love the Grateful Dead so much, we listen to the Grateful Dead almost everyday and for her to be free is wonderful," said Tagye.

Skull & Roses wraps up on Sunday night with an earlier schedule that concludes with Lesh & Friends second performance from 5- 8 p.m.

For ticket information visit skullandroses.com.