Wear layers to this weekend’s events with a mixed bag of weather elements!

Santa Barbara, Calif., - Temperatures and conditions are staying nice Friday, with dramatic changes expected over the weekend. Friday will be in the upper 60s 70s with bright skies. Gusty winds will pick up into the evening on the Southwest Coast for Santa Barbara County.

Temperatures drop significantly Saturday - with many cities moving abruptly into the 50s or 60s. There is a chance of light rain showers, and more wind activity. Sunday will be clearer, but only a tad warmer.

If you're headed to the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, dress for spring on Friday! It's the last day of pleasant weather before we take a turn. Highs will be in the 70s. For the weekend, you'll want to bring your jacket to the theater. Temperatures are in the low to mid 60s in the afternoon, but will be in the 50s by late evening. The best chance of rain will be late Saturday.

For football fans, the biggest day of the year will be mild for Super Bowl watch parties in San Luis Obispo. In fact, the Martin Luther King Jr. Chicken Barbecue is back this year, held at the Elks Lodge. Your $15 ticket goes to the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial High School Scholarship Fund. At 3:00 pm when you're arriving to your destination, temperatures will be around 62 degrees. By the finish of the game, put your layers back on as temperatures will fall to the low 50s around 7:00 pm.