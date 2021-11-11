Veterans honored in special ceremony at the Santa Barbara cemetery

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A special veterans ceremony remembers veterans for their service and sacrifice at the Santa Barbara Cemetery. It is coordinated by the The Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation, supporting veterans and active duty members , and the Veterans of Foreign War Post 1649.

The 10 a.m. event is free.

The ceremony will take place near the main flagpole, with seating available for up to 500, with additional standing room.

The open air ceremony begins at 10:00 a.m. with a flyover by The Condor Squadron; UCSB Color Guard;Gold Coast Pipe & Drum Band processional; performances by David Gonzales and the Santa Barbara Choral Society and local guest speakers. What’s new this year is that the ceremony will end with a spectacular Navy Hawkeye Airborne Command and Control E-2 flyover.

Later in the day there will be a special lunch for all veterans at the Veterans Memorial Building on Cabrillo Boulevard coordinated in part by Adam's Angels.

